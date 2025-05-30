FIDA Nigeria Backs Law Reforms for Women in Legislature

The Country Vice President, CVP of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Eliana Martins, has emphasized the need for men to genuinely support the fight for gender equality.

Muojeke appealed on Thursday during a one-day He-For-She Champions State-Level Advocacy and Townhall Meeting organized by FIDA in Awka, Anambra State.

The event aimed to build consensus and consolidate memoranda in support of constitutional reforms that will ensure the reservation of seats for women in Nigeria’s legislative houses.

The meeting brought together government actors, traditional leaders, religious figures, civil society leaders, and private sector influencers to deepen their understanding of how constitutional amendments reserving seats for women will promote justice, equity, and inclusive decision-making.

In a welcome address presented on her behalf by the Chairperson of FIDA in Anambra, Amara Muojeke, Martins said the fight for gender equality cannot and must not be left to women alone.

She urged participants to build a broad-based coalition of champions to push for critical reforms.

“The men gathered here are not just guests or observers; you are essential collaborators and agents of change,” Martins noted.

The FIDA Nigeria boss commended the Anambra State Branch for spearheading the conversation and recognized the contribution of male allies who supported the cause, noting that sustainable change will be driven by partnerships that transcend gender, party lines, and personal interest.

According to her, the memoranda consolidated during the meeting will be presented to the National Assembly as a testament to the possibility of men and women working together to demand fairness and equity under the law.

The FIDA Nigeria’s leadership thanked participants for their presence and urged them to remain steadfast in their shared vision of a gender-inclusive Nigeria.