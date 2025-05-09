Tinubu Warns VCs, Governing Councils Over Autocracy in Universities Administration

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday warned Vice Chancellors and Governing Councils of Universities against exhibiting autocratic dispositions in university management, saying such a tendency can undermine genuine investments in the nation’s education sector.

Tinubu warned at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, while commissioning the Emeka AnyaVoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy at the institution.

President Tinubu, who was on a one-day working visit to Anambra, restated his administration’s commitment to developing the education sector.

He disclosed that his government has continued to commit lots of resources to the sector in general and tertiary education in particular, warning against wrong use of autonomy to derail his administration, and stressing that such would not be tolerated.

He said: “Let me divert attention to the Governing Council and Management of the university.

“In recent times, we have had cause to intervene in the affairs of this university and a few others, to arrest what could be described as administrative rascalities.

“My government is committing lots of resources to the education sector in general and tertiary education in particular. We shall not allow wrong use of autonomy to derail us.”

The president described Anyaoku as a patriotic man committed to values and nation-building. He commended him for promoting democracy, good governance, and world peace in his service.

He added, “We must invest in education as the greatest weapon against poverty. We’re doing so because we believe we have leaders like Emeka Anyaoku.

“Here is a man who helped tremendously to bring about constitutional democracy, freedom, and stability.

“His patriotism is boundless. His commitment to values and nation-building is invaluable. I’m glad he’s alive.

“I’m glad my friend, the governor, Charles Soludo, his team, and many of you are here to honor him, immortalize him, and ensure he remains a fulcrum of our learning and intellectual development, diplomacy, and the success of the nation.”

The president further charged the institution’s management to ensure adequate maintenance of the building and its facilities.

He attributed the bane of public institutions concerning infrastructure to poor maintenance culture.

“While private funding has gifted this building to the university, the onus now lies on the university management to ensure the building is properly maintained,” he noted.

Earlier, Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Joseph Ikechebelu, thanked the President for honoring the institution with his physical presence.

Describing Tinubu as education and university-friendly, Ikechebelu specifically praised him for his intervention in what he described as administrative rascality last year.

He listed some of the benefits the university had enjoyed from the federal government, including funds through TETfund, CNG buses, and other educational initiatives.

“This facility is built by contributions from friends of Anyaoku to immortalize and internalize his diplomatic activities.

We’re going on a forward trajectory and by God’s grace we’ll get to our promised land,” he stated.