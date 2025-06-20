Tinubu to Pick 2027 Running Mate After APC Convention as MURIC Warns Against Replacing Shettima

The Presidency says President Bola Tinubu will announce his 2027 running mate only after he is formally nominated at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention in 2026.

Presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, dismissing speculations of a rift between Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as “baseless.”

“In a presidential system, the candidate emerges first, then picks a running mate just like Buhari did,” Onanuga explained. “Once INEC releases the timetable and the APC holds its convention, if the President is nominated, he’ll make his choice.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s political future came under fresh scrutiny following his exclusion from a wave of endorsements backing President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

Recall that the APC North East stakeholders’ summit in Gombe last weekend was greeted by a heated standoff after the party’s national vice chairman (North East), Salihu Mustapha, endorsed only Tinubu refusing to name Shettima.

The move sparked chaos, with Mustapha claiming he narrowly escaped being lynched by political thugs.

Though APC leaders from the region eventually backed the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the episode added fuel to growing speculation that Tinubu may be eyeing a new running mate.

Possible replacements reportedly include a northern Christian, NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, or governors from the North West or North East.

Mustapha defended his stance, insisting that picking a running mate is solely the presidential candidate’s prerogative and not subject to party endorsement.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno countered the speculations, throwing his weight behind Shettima and calling on Tinubu to retain him in 2027, citing loyalty, competence, and regional pride.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) warned against replacing Shettima, describing such a move as politically unwise and urging broad consultations before any decision is made.