Ronaldo Still Uses the Gym like a 25-year-old -Osimhen

Former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, in His First Picture with Ronaldo during a Live Podcast with Daddy Freeze on OneJoblessBoy, described Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness maintenance as that of a 25-year-old after the Portuguese great uses the gym immediately after games.

“Before I reached this top level in my career, I had vowed to take a picture with either Ronaldo, Messi, or Neymar. So, while at Napoli, we played against Juventus, where Ronaldo was playing at the time. I remember we won the game 1–0 at home.

Immediately after the game, I walked up to Ronaldo to request a picture with him. He told me to come to the dressing room.

I went immediately, but unfortunately, I didn’t see him. I met Buffon, who helped search for him, but we were informed that Ronaldo had gone straight to the gym after the game. Ronaldo was still using the gym like he was 25 years old!

Buffon asked me to sit down while I was waiting. As we talked, 30 minutes passed, Ronaldo still hadn’t come out.

One hour later, he still wasn’t out. Luckily for me, he finally showed up and went directly to the massage section, where two hefty massage guys were already waiting for him.

He then asked the gym instructor to take the picture, and I asked for more.”

After the pictures, I told my friends we are no longer at the same level.