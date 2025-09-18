Tinubu Mourns Victims of Lagos Fire, Urges Public Vigilance

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc over Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

In a condolence message made available to The News Chronicle on Thursday, the President extended sympathy to Afriland Properties Limited, affected organizations, and especially those who lost loved ones or sustained injuries in the inferno.

Tinubu praised the swift intervention of emergency responders including the Federal Fire Service, medical teams, first aiders, and members of the public for their courage and sense of duty during the evacuation.

He urged heightened vigilance, safety training, and preparedness to prevent future tragedies, while praying for the repose of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured.