September 18, 2025 - 10:07 AM

NAF Jets Pound Terrorist Hideout in Borno, Neutralise Dozens

— By: Hassan Haruna

NAF Jets Pound Terrorist Hideout in Borno, Neutralise Dozens
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has intensified its operations in the North East, eliminating scores of terrorists and destroying their structures in Borno State.

The precision strikes were carried out on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at about 10:50 a.m., following credible intelligence and surveillance that confirmed unusual movements at Bula Madibale in the Gezuwa general area.

Reconnaissance reports revealed a gathering of about 45 terrorists, with some arriving on motorcycles and bicycles from different directions.

Two terrorist flags were also sighted at the location, signaling its use as a major stronghold and rallying point.

Acting on the intelligence, the AC OPHK launched a coordinated air interdiction that delivered devastating impact.

Several terrorists were neutralised at the assembly point, while the flagged structure and other hostile assets were destroyed.

The News Chronicle learned that this operation underscores the NAF’s determination to deny terrorists the ability to regroup, reinforce, or launch attacks on innocent communities.

It also serves as a reassurance to Nigerians that the Armed Forces remain committed to restoring peace and stability, especially in the North East.

