Tinubu Lauds Kaduna Gov, Inaugurates Major Projects, Hands Out Honours

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday hailed Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for restoring peace and stability in the state, describing him as “an agent of change, unity and progress.”

On an official visit to Kaduna, Tinubu inaugurated the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, a 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital in Millennium City, and unveiled 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

The President praised Governor Sani for prioritizing security, promoting inter-ethnic harmony, and spearheading development efforts.

He also pledged Federal Government support for a proposed light rail project to boost the state’s transportation system.

“Kaduna is back again,” Tinubu declared. “You have transformed a toxic environment into one of peace and stability.”

He also conferred a national honour Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on former Kaduna governor and democracy advocate, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, saying his omission during Democracy Day celebrations had now been corrected.

The President further honoured Governor Sani with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) for his democratic contributions.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, and former Vice President Namadi Sambo joined other dignitaries in commending the Tinubu administration and Governor Sani for completing long-abandoned projects.

Governor Sani, in his remarks, thanked the President for allocating ₦100 billion in the 2025 budget for Kaduna’s light-rail project and for backing the state’s fight against insecurity.

“When we came into office, Kaduna was under siege,” Sani said. “Today, our villages are rebuilding and our roads are safer.”

Also speaking, retired Gen. Zamani Lekwot described President Tinubu as a God-fearing leader committed to Kaduna’s transformation.

The event was attended by several governors, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.