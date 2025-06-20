Leave Judy alone, focus on your marriage- Prophet tells Nigerians

Nigerian prophet and founder of the ATB Foundation (Abel Tamunoniabo foundation) Abel Boma has taken a bold stance to drum support for actress Judy Austin Edochie who is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie.

The prophets supports for the actress stems from a prophetic revelation he had from God according to him God is not happy with those criticizing the actress for marrying Yul Edochie even while he was still married to his first wife.

According to him God told him that the critics are doing worse things behind closed doors. Also many people condemning Judy’s actions are guilty of similar acts and doing worse, God is advising them to focus on theirs lives instead of Judging others.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DLDW2SqMnZx/?igsh= MTJ4NGFlYm5qNnU1cA==

In his words “The Lord told to me that there is too much hypocrisy and you should leave Judy alone most of you are doing worst, you are sleeping with married men too doing worst.”

He also added that people should focus on building their marriages and to stop focusing on other people’s marriage.

“Work on your marriages and make it work stop focusing on other people, the people shouting and making noise have the darkest secrets.”

The prophet went further to add that God is not like man and he chooses who to forgive and bless and humans don’t matter when it comes to divine decisions.