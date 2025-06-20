IDPs Protest in Makurdi Over Hunger, Neglect, and Missing Relief Materials

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yelwata crisis protested in Makurdi on Thursday over dire living conditions, blocking a major road near the International Market. They accused camp officials of neglect, hunger, and diverting relief materials, including donations from Pastor Paul Enenche, that allegedly never reached them. Protesters claimed at least two recent deaths due to starvation and poor camp conditions, urging the Benue State Government and aid agencies to investigate and ensure transparent aid distribution. As of now, the government has not responded to the allegations.

2. President Bola Tinubu, during an official visit to Kaduna State on Thursday, praised Governor Uba Sani for restoring peace and stability to the state, once plagued by ethnic tensions under former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Tinubu inaugurated key projects, including a vocational training institute, a 300-bed specialist hospital, and 100 CNG buses.

He commended Sani’s focus on security and infrastructure, describing him as an agent of change and unity. Tinubu also announced plans for a federal light rail project to boost transportation in the state and thanked traditional rulers for supporting the governor’s peace-building efforts.

3. Foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany are meeting with Iran’s foreign minister in Geneva today to try to de-escalate the growing Israel-Iran conflict. The talks come as U.S. President Donald Trump considers whether to join Israeli military action against Iran, a decision expected within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the conflict has intensified: Israel struck multiple targets in Tehran, including alleged missile sites, while an Iranian missile hit a tech park in Beersheba, injuring seven. Iran has not released updated casualty figures, and media restrictions make on-ground assessments difficult. Trump, who has approved potential military plans including a strike on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, says there’s still a “substantial chance” for negotiations with Iran, according to a White House statement.

4. Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina has officially declared June 14, 2025, as “Igbo Day” to honor the culture, traditions, and contributions of Nigeria’s South-East Igbo community.

In a June 12 proclamation, Stein praised the Igbo people for their decades-long presence in the state and their impact on the economy, public service, and professional fields like education, medicine, law, and technology. He also acknowledged their charitable work and civic participation. The Igbo Day Festival Organisation, founded in 2022, has led efforts to celebrate and promote Igbo heritage in North Carolina. The first festival was held on July 10, 2022.

5. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé was hospitalized in the U.S. due to a severe gastrointestinal infection, forcing him to miss the team’s 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener. Initially raising concerns over his availability, the club later confirmed he had been discharged and would gradually return to team activities. Mbappé had joined Madrid’s U.S. camp after France’s UEFA Nations League duties. In his absence, young striker Gonzalo Garcia scored for Madrid, but the match ended in a draw after a late missed penalty by Federico Valverde.