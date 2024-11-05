Tinubu is 100 Per Cent in Charge- Presidency Dismisses Rumors of Cabal in Aso Rock

The Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has debunked claims of a “cabal” operating within the presidency, stressing that President Bola Tinubu remains fully in control of his administration.

Dare who made this known while speaking on Channels TV, said the term “cabal” has been misapplied to individuals who, due to their key roles, hold regular briefings with the president.

He stated that these persons are simply essential advisors who provide critical information for decision-making.

“I think we’ve become so comfortable with the idea of the cabal, and you must understand how the idea of the Cabal, the people they call the Cabal, are the people that are holding the key sectors of the economy.

These are people who are advisors, who must advise the President on trends, who must put critical data in front of him, and they have access to him.

The Minister of Finance, for instance, sees him (Tinubu) on a constant basis to show him all the indicators so that they can see it, they must have constant meetings”. He maintained.

While emphasizing that the president is fully in charge and has demonstrated this repeatedly, Dare cited Tinubu’s decision to cancel the Central Bank’s cybersecurity tax as a clear example.

“The President is 100 per cent in charge and he has always been from day one, and he has shown it when the CBN cybersecurity tax came up, the president canceled it because he dealt with what the facts are.” He added.

