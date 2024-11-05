Welfare Measures Initiated for Freed Detained Minors as Tinubu Orders Immediate Release – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of all minors arrested and prosecuted for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest. This directive follows a 48-hour injunction issued by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on November 4, urging the President to secure the release of detained protesters, including 32 minors described as “hungry and malnourished.” Additionally, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to prioritize the welfare of these minors and ordered an investigation into law enforcement officers involved in their arrest, with disciplinary action for any misconduct. This decision comes amid widespread criticism from organizations such as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and ActionAid, which condemned the treason charges filed against these children.

2. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over allegations of diverting N1.3 trillion in 13% derivation funds from the federation account from 2015 to 2023. Okowa was detained after reporting to the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Directorate, where investigators accused him of failing to account for the funds and allegedly misusing an additional ₦40 billion to acquire shares in UTM Floating LNG and another major bank. The investigation also includes alleged diversion of funds to acquire properties in Abuja and Asaba. Okowa is currently being held at the EFCC facility in Port Harcourt. He was succeeded as governor by Sheriff Oborevwori.

3. A former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, says Nigerians will vote for President Bola Tinubu again in 2027 so that he can complete the constitutionally allowed double terms of eight years. Speaking on Channels TV on Monday evening, Okupe claimed an unspoken agreement on rotational presidency between the southern and northern regions. Okupe, a former campaigner for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, said the T-Pain nickname given to President Tinubu on social media “means temporary pain that will lead to an extensive, pleasant and something good for the nation.”

4. Baltasar Ebang Engonga, director general of Equatorial Guinea’s Anti-graft National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), is embroiled in a scandal involving over 400 explicit videos reportedly featuring him with various women, including relatives of top officials. The footage, discovered during a fraud probe, allegedly shows encounters with high-profile individuals such as the president’s sister, the wife of the police director general, and wives of ministers. The videos were recorded with consent and filmed in various locations, including Engonga’s office. In response, Vice President Teodoro Nquema warned that sexual activities in government offices are strictly prohibited, issuing a reminder that ministries should focus solely on administrative duties. Control mechanisms have been implemented, with disciplinary actions promised for future violations. Engonga, 54 a married father of six faces possible disciplinary measures, which could jeopardize his career.

5. Election day voting has begun in the U.S., where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris compete for the presidency. Harris has emphasized abortion rights and cost-of-living relief, while Trump has focused on border security and significant tax cuts. In addition to the presidential race, Americans are voting for members of Congress and on state-level abortion rights. Over 82 million Americans voted early. The election outcome depends on which candidate wins the majority in the Electoral College, with 270 of the 538 total votes needed for victory. While some states may report results quickly, counting could take days, particularly due to early and mail-in ballots. In 2020, results weren’t confirmed until the Saturday after election day. The winner will officially take office on January 20, 2025, during the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

