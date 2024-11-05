Anambra CP Launches New Initiative to End Sit-at-Home, Gives Update On Recent Killings

In a renewed effort to enhance security and end the lingering sit-at-home compliance plaguing Anambra State, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, launched an extensive advocacy and security assessment tour across the 21 local government areas of the State.

The initiative, which kicked off yesterday, also aims to engage communities, promote cooperation, and ensure the safety of all residents.

The CP had started the initiative at Awka South Local Government Area, where he convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders, including local government executives, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth representatives, members of the Anambra State Vigilante group, and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

During the meeting, CP Itam emphasized the importance of community-driven policing and urged residents to contribute actively to public safety efforts.

Stressing the need for a collaborative approach to security, CP Itam tasked the community members to take responsibility for their safety and be vigilant.

He called on citizens to always and promptly report any suspicious activities or unusual movements to the police through the Command’s emergency number, 07039194332, while also assuring them of a swift response. He stressed that timely information sharing is crucial for preemptive security measures.

Giving an update on the recent violent attacks at Nibo and Ifite (all in Awka South Local Government Area), where scores of persons were killed, CP Itam confirmed that the police had made significant progress, with some suspects already under scrutiny.

“We are on their trail,” he assured, reiterating the Command’s commitment to apprehending and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He further assured of the Command’s dedication to maintaining lasting peace and ensuring airtight security throughout the state, which he said the communities and residents have significant roles to play in realizing, most especially at the grassroots level.

Responding on behalf of the people of Awka South, the Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Prince Chinedu Okafor, who appreciated the CP for the visit, pledged the unwavering support of local leaders and community members in Awka South in combating insecurity. He affirmed that the local government and various stakeholders are ready to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to enhance safety, promote peace in the area, safeguard the communities, and eradicate the threats posed by sit-at-home enforcement.

After the meetings, CP Itam also led anti-sit-at-home patrols and inspections across various locations, including Ogidi, Obosi, Okpoko, Harbour, and Awada Divisional Headquarters, among others, to boost police visibility, assess security infrastructure, and reinforce the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on lawlessness.