Tinubu Hails Reopening of Warri Refinery, Commends NNPC’s Efforts

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his delight at the reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

He described the development as a significant achievement in 2024 that reinforces Nigerians’ faith in his administration.

The Warri Refinery resumed operations today after years of inactivity, following the restart of the Port Harcourt Refinery, which began producing 60,000 barrels per day in November.

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to boosting local refining capacity and establishing Nigeria as a key hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa.

He credited the rehabilitation of the refineries to the foundation laid by the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which awarded contracts for the overhaul of the country’s four state-owned refineries.

With the Warri Refinery now operating at 60% of its 125,000-barrel-per-day capacity, Tinubu expressed confidence in his administration’s strategy to ensure energy security and efficiency.

He praised NNPCL’s leadership under Mele Kyari for restoring Nigeria’s reputation as a major oil producer.

“The restart of the Warri Refinery today brings great joy to me and to all Nigerians. This development strengthens the hope and confidence in the brighter future we promised. Coupled with the success of the Port Harcourt Refinery, this is a significant way to close the year,” Tinubu said.

He urged NNPCL to expedite repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery to further solidify Nigeria’s position as a global energy leader.

The Warri Refinery will prioritize the production and storage of essential products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and various types of Naphtha.

