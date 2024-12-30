Zamfara Government Urges Federal Intervention Over Bandit Leader’s Threat

The Zamfara State government has called on the Federal Government to act quickly following a threat from a notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Turji has vowed to attack communities in Zamfara and Sokoto states if security forces do not release his detained ally, Bako Wurgi.

According to a report by Channels TV, Turji issued the threat in a video last Wednesday. He demanded the release of Wurgi, who was arrested by troops from Operation Hadarin Daji at Shinkafi General Hospital.

Wurgi, injured in clashes with rival bandit groups in the Mania area, was reportedly caught while receiving treatment.

In the five-minute video, Turji threatened to render towns and villages in Shinkafi and Zurmi (Zamfara State) as well as Isa (Sokoto State) uninhabitable if his demands are not met.

Dr. Sani Shinkafi, the special adviser on inter-governmental affairs to the Zamfara State governor, urged President Bola Tinubu to address the situation urgently.

Speaking to journalists in Gusau on Monday, he stressed the need for a coordinated federal response to neutralize Turji’s threats and tackle the growing security crisis.

The Zamfara government has emphasized that immediate federal action is critical to protect residents and prevent potential attacks in the affected areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...