2024! What would leave?

A day to go before we bid goodbye to 2024. Trust human beings, stock taking is on going, if not done and dusted. How they fared and how they would want to be appraised by the end of next year. The truth is, as the year begins, its end is already near, one needs not to dull over anything , a little slip, the end of the new year catches one unawares.

Many families would surely have their end of year peace talk for those having issues and way foward talk for those who think they should do better than they did .

Nobody in their right senses allows the new year to dawn on them without making resolutions, charting a new path for a better future.

Very vivid in my mind how people in the village would shout “Afor gbara aka laa”( Let the year leave empty handed). Those days, growing up, it was usually fun, running around the village 12 midnight dot, burning tyres, chanting songs of victory, ushering in a new year.

But the truth is “afor anaghi agba aka ala”( The year does not go empty handed) There must be something it goes and should go with.

Few days ago I did a piece on Ada Ehi’ song “Definitely” contrary to the lyrics, something will surely miss, something certainly must be broken, something was lost in 2024. The dawn of the new year would come but not everything about 2024 would go. 80% of 2024 would stay, while 20% of it would go to be replaced by 2025. The difference between 2024 and 2025 is in the last number, every other things is the same. In 2024, 202 is profound so also in 2025.

One can say that the common denominator is 202. So what is 202? What does it stand for? What is the significance of 202? Its relevance and importance?

202 are those great amazing memories of 4. Those achievements accomplished in 4. Those celebrations of God’s mercies, blessings in 4. The 4 that would be leaving soon is the 4 of misery, the 4 of barrenness, the 4 of pains, difficulties, challenges, failures etc to be replaced by 5, brand new, coming with great opportunities, what this new 5 becomes and wouldn’t become begins at its dawn.

Welcome to number 5, the replacement of the number 4 in 202. Your 202 will at all times remain an indomitable foundation, providing every incoming number 5, 6, 7 etc a fertile soil for an amazing year filled with flowers of amazing success etc.

Welcome to the number 5 for a glorious 2025!

Speak truth, life, success, progress etc to your 5. Whatever you speak to it, backed with deliberate actions and God’s guidance is what your number 5 in 202 will become eventually.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

