Plateau Killings: Christian Leaders to Protest on Easter Monday

Christian leaders in Plateau State are set to hit the streets in protest following a fresh wave of brutal killings in the state that claimed nearly 80 lives in just one week.

In the early hours of Monday, over 30 villagers were reportedly slaughtered in coordinated attacks across Bassa communities.

This came barely days after more than 50 others were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, prompting widespread outrage.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, in collaboration with Church denominational leaders, has announced a mass protest tagged “2nd Peace Walk Against Continuous Killings”, scheduled for Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM.

Dr. Gideon ParaMallam, President of the Gideon and Funmi Peace Foundation and member of the protest planning committee, confirmed the development. “Between March 27th and April 2nd alone, nearly 80 innocent lives were lost in Bokkos. This does not even include deaths in Bassa and other regions,” he said.

The peaceful protest will begin at the PRTV Roundabout in Jos and proceed to the New Government House in Little Rayfield, where demonstrators will present their demands to President Bola Tinubu through Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Participants are urged to wear black, red, or white — each color symbolizing mourning, a call to end the bloodshed, and peaceful resistance, respectively. Christians across the state are also being encouraged to dress in black on Easter Sunday as a visible sign of solidarity.

“We must not be silent. We will not allow their blood to cry out unheard,” ParaMallam declared.

The protest is expected to draw thousands, united in grief and demanding an end to what organisers describe as “senseless, unprovoked, and continuous attacks” across Plateau and Nigeria at large.