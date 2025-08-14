Tinubu Enjoys Strong Northern Support- Bwala Fires Back at Lawal

Presidential Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has fired back at claims that Northern Nigeria is gearing up to reject President Bola Tinubu in 2027, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

Bwala’s rebuttal comes after former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, warned that the North feels sidelined under Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking on Politics Tonight on Channels Tv, Lawal claimed key federal initiatives are bypassing the region and said top northern politicians have already begun plotting a political response ahead of the next general election.

But appearing on the same network just two days later, Bwala dismissed the claims as a misrepresentation of reality.

“Northern Nigeria is extremely comfortable with the governance approach of Mr. President,” he said. “He is tackling both short-term issues and laying down long-term solutions. The results are already visible.”

Bwala downplayed the hardship complaints circulating in public discourse, attributing much of the noise to “agendas cooked by opposition politicians” who, he said, are struggling to cope with Tinubu’s “performance and results.”

“The presidency listens, and things are already getting better,” he added.

Meanwhile, the clash underscores growing political tension as the 2027 elections loom, with narratives of northern discontent now becoming a battleground between allies and critics of the Tinubu administration; The News Chronicle, gathered.