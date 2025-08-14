Soludo’s Endorsement of Tinubu, an Insult to Suffering Nigerians- Anambra AAC Guber Candidate, Ifemeludike

The African Action Congress (AAC) and its gubernatorial candidate for Anambra State, Chioma Ifemeludike, has described Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu, as a great insult to the teeming suffering masses of Anambra State and Nigeria.

The News Chronicle had reported that Soludo, had in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, said he has no apologies working with the President, saying ‘Progressives were working Together.’

The governor further passed a vote-of-confidence on the economic reforms of the President, saying they have been friends for over 22 years.

But, in an exclusive interview with TNC correspondent in Awka, the Anambra AAC Governorship Candidate, Ifemeludike condemned and rejected the governor’s endorsement as a brazen display of political opportunism.

She insisted that the governor cannot coerce Anambra people into supporting the Tinubu administration, which she said has inflicted unprecedented hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

According to her, despite the President’s claims that state governors have been receiving triple their previous federal allocations, since the removal of the fuel subsidy, there are still no tangible benefits Anambra people have seen under Soludo’s watch?

She alleged that instead of investing in critical infrastructure, healthcare, or education, these funds appear to have been squandered on fleets of luxury vehicles and an ostentatious convoy that serves only to inflate the governor’s ego and distance him from the people he claims to represent.

“Soludo’s visit to the Presidential Villa wearing a cap emblazoned with ‘Progressives Working Together’ and his subsequent interview praising Tinubu’s so-called ‘reforms,’ is nothing short of an insult to the suffering people of Anambra and Nigeria at large.

“Both President Tinubu and Governor Soludo have abjectly failed in the core sectors essential to national and state development, including health, education, and good governance.

“Hospitals remain under-equipped and inaccessible, schools are crumbling without adequate funding or resources, and corruption thrives unchecked amid a culture of impunity.

“It is no surprise that Soludo now aligns himself with Tinubu, because they are birds of the same feather, flocking together in failure.

“We cannot allow such inept leaders to claim a second tenure as if it were their birthright, perpetuating a cycle of mediocrity and suffering,” she said.

Ifemeludike further said Governor Soludo’s misuse of government machinery to campaign for his own re-election while suppressing opposition voices is a blatant abuse of power and a threat to democracy in Anambra.

This endorsement, she claimed, is not about progress, but about self-preservation and entrenching a failed status quo.

“In stark contrast, I offer a proven track record of accountability, transparency, and transformative leadership. My commitment is to the people of Anambra, to deliver quality healthcare, revitalize education, and ensure governance that prioritizes the welfare of all, not the privileges of a few.

“Anambra people deserve better than the empty promises and failed policies of the current administration.

“We call on all Anambra residents to reject this unholy alliance and embrace a future of genuine progress,” she demanded.