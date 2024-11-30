Tinubu Assures Okonjo-Iweala of Steadfast Support 

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, on her unanimous re-election as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Recall that the renowned development economist and global finance expert made history in 2021 as the first African and first woman to lead the 164-nation-member WTO.

Her first term as the seventh Director-General of the WTO will expire on August 31, 2025, while the second term begins September 1.

In a statement, the Nigerian leader noted with delight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous appointment for a second four-year term demonstrates the trust and confidence the international community places in her leadership to advance multilateral trade for sustainable global development.

President Tinubu is confident that her continued leadership will strengthen the international economic organisation’s role as a critical pillar of inclusive global economic growth and good governance in the next four years.

According to the statement, “As a committed member of the WTO, ECOWAS, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria will continue to support the WTO’s mission to foster a fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system”.

President Tinubu assured Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s steadfast support as she consolidates her bold reforms, dedication to equitable global trade practices, and tireless efforts to promote international cooperation.

