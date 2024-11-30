Court Dismisses Bobrisky’s N1.2 Billion Lawsuit Against EFCC

Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a fundamental rights lawsuit filed by popular crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, widely known as Bobrisky, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky had demanded a hefty N1.2 billion in damages, claiming his rights were violated. This included N200 million for “psychotic trauma” and an additional N1 billion from the National Assembly for denying him a fair hearing.

In the suit, he also asked the court to stop the EFCC and the National Assembly from harassing, detaining, or declaring him wanted.

The controversy began when social media influencer Martins Otse released an audio recording accusing Bobrisky of paying the EFCC N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

However, Justice Alexander Owoeye, who presided over the case, ruled that Bobrisky’s claims were baseless and unsupported by credible evidence.

After evaluating the evidence presented, Justice Owoeye stated:

“The Applicant failed to provide credible evidence to justify the reliefs sought. The claims of rights violations against the EFCC and National Assembly lack merit and are dismissed.”

The court also refused to award any damages against the EFCC, marking a complete loss for Bobrisky in the legal battle.

The EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the ruling in a statement released on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...