The “Trump” lacking in President Jonathan

Ever since the quadrennial U.S. presidential election held three weeks ago, where 78-year-old former President Donald John Trump secured a decisive victory, I have struggled to resist drawing comparisons between him and former Nigeria’s President — Goodluck Jonathan.

This is because both figures share unique political trajectories and personalities that invite comparison, even though they operate in vastly different political and cultural contexts. For instance, both came from unconventional backgrounds: Donald Trump transitioned from a career in business and reality TV to politics, an unorthodox path for a U.S. president. Jonathan, on the other hand, had a more conventional rise through politics but was often perceived as an unlikely leader due to his modest demeanor, lack of “Blueblood” and his career educational background in zoology.

Trump cultivated a populist image, presenting himself as an outsider challenging the establishment. In the same vein, Jonathan’s “humble beginnings” narrative and quiet demeanor resonated with a segment of Nigerians who saw him as a symbol of inclusivity and accessibility.

Both have legacies marked by polarizing views: Trump for his unorthodox leadership style and divisive rhetoric; Jonathan for his administration’s struggles with corruption and security issues during the Boko Haram insurgency.

But one glaring similarity is that both were opposed by the establishment class of their respective countries. November 2016 elections will never be forgotten by the Obamas, Clintons and even Bushes for obvious reasons. They still couldn’t wrap their brains around the stark reality of how someone who took politics as a hobby the previous year could win U.S. presidency against a habitual politician of their stock.

On the other hand, the hegemonic Hausa/Fulani (whom Farook Kperogi described as “Owners of Nigeria”) found it hard to forgive the death that took away their kingsman — President Umaru Yar’dua which ‘automatically’ ushered in the unexpected and “unlikely” Jonathan’s presidency.

As a result, both Presidents faced morbid resistance and embittered opposition in first tenure.

Both lost their first re-election bid while in office, due partly, to unanimous elitist conspiracy, and partly to organize media (cyber) bullying. So instinctively, one would have thought that both would serve identical fate in re-launching back to office. But it was not to be. The differing factor that thwarted their common trajectory was that while Trump is known for his confrontational and assertive approach, frequently making headlines with controversial statements and policies; Jonathan was more subdued and diplomatic, often criticized for indecision and a perceived lack of strong leadership, and political willpower.

In 2021, Trump left office in visible anger dropping a meme: “Joe, you know you didn’t win.” He promised a launch-back, thus upholding the hope of his millions of followers and supporters. On the contrary, Jonathan in 2015, cowed and bent, rushed to his phone while votes are being counted, conceded defeat to his opponent Mohammadu Buhari, much to the dismay of his followers and supporters.

The successors of both presidents failed to live up to expectations of their people. Even though Buhari’s colossal failure is incomparable to Biden’s, Jonathan could not muster the courage to challenge and make an expected comeback. But Trump capitalized on the few socioeconomic pitfalls of “Sleepy Joe” as he calls him, to woo more supporters to re-claim his office.

In the buildup to 2023 presidential elections, supporters made efforts to bring Jonathan back to the race. Rumour even sailed that Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) bought him APC nomination form. Not a few hissed a sigh of relief that he will come back via that window to “rescue” Nigeria from the dungeon in which Buhari’s leadership daftness kept it. But within 24 hours, his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze dismissed it as an “unfounded” rumour.

Unlike Jonathan, President Trump (the most indicted, most arraigned, and most vilified U.S ex-president) was intentionally picking holes behind Biden’s footprints, capitalizing on his administrative errors to depose him and his Vice off the Oval office. After Biden’s abysmal performance at the first pre-election debate, the “Owners of American politics” swiftly asked him to take the backseat for the high-flying Kamala Harris, who, was seen at the time, as equal match to Trump. I have always known Trump as a disciple of F. Scott Fitzgerald who advised that we should “never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat.”

Juxtaposed with Trump, Jonathan, in the words of my colleague and friend — Joseph Onuh, “is lilly-livered.” He lacked the sort of entitlement mentality that propelled Trump to victory, (which also brought Buhari and Biden respectively). His assumption of inferior personality before Buhari’s nauseating failure defined who he was — someone who stumbled upon the fortune of power by chance, and could not stand the trial of its furnace. Perhaps he is yet to come to terms with the Shakespearean maxim: “some were born great, some had greatness thrust upon them, while others achieved greatness.” The resilience of Trump compels one to try as much as one can, to fit into one of the roads to greatness. If you can’t attain it by inheritance, then achieve it by diligence, or dispose yourself properly to be entrusted with it. In whatever you do, wherever you are, strive for greatness. Such is Trump spirit that is in short supply in Jonathan.

One found inner courage and motivation to keep pushing, the other saw myriads of obstacles to chicken out. A certain ballad story says that “two prisoners peeped through a prison window, one saw the stars, the other saw the irons bars.”

The world is what we make of it, for “Courage” says Theodore Roosevelt “is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” In 50 days time, on Monday January 20 2025, the world will stand in awe, to honour the sublimity of Trump’s dogged spirit as he takes office again against all odds.

May daylight spare us!

Jude Eze.

