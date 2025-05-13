Tinubu and Soludo’s Administrations Are Partners in Failure – Anambra AAC Governorship Candidate, Ifemeludike

The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the November 8 Governorship Election in Anambra State, Chioma Ifemeludike, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Anambra as needless, tagging the projects he came to commission as ‘extravaganza.’

On Thursday, 8th May, President Tinubu visited Anambra State to commission some of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s legacy projects, including the new Government House, Governor’s Lodge, and the Solution Funcity.

However, the AAC Governorship candidate, Ifemeludike, believes the said projects do not tackle or address the pressing issues affecting the Anambra people, especially at a time when the state and the nation in general are engulfed by insecurity, hunger crises, and human rights abuses, amongst other things.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Awka, Ifemeludike said that at a time when people of Anambra and Nigeria are living in fear and despair due to the incompetence and negligence of the state and federal governments, the governor is prioritizing inviting President Tinubu to commission such frivolities.

“An administration that is characterized by corruption, nepotism, and disregard for the rule of law. A nepotistic government that has continued to neglect the southeast region in terms of development. Does Mr Soludo need to be reminded about the deliberate marginalization of Ndi-Igbo at the federal level?

“Just like the popular saying that ‘birds of a feather flock together,’ the administrations of Governor Soludo and that of President Tinubu have woefully failed Anambra and the Nigerian people, respectively, by failing to execute the number one responsibility of any government, which is the protection of lives and properties.

“For that reason, their mergence (APGAPC), which is not for the well-being of the people but an avenue to project their vested interests, the rationale behind such an unholy alliance leaves lots of question marks as to why people who have failed to do their homework could afford the time for frippery, which could be a move to influence the November 2025 gubernatorial election in the state.

“Hence, the endorsement of President Tinubu by the Soludo-led APGA for the 2027 Presidential election is a case of, you scratch my back, I scratch your back,” she said.

The Anambra AAC guber candidate urged the Anambra people to pay keen attention to the political gimmick being played.

According to her, the game, when neglected, could undermine the people’s will at a time when the AAC has come to liberate them from the shackles of poor governance and political prostitution.