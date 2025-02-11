Timely Outburst!

Like a lamb, he has been moved up and down for years. In obedience he never resisted, playing within the rules and thinking that justice would prevail.

Days gone, weeks rolled by, months fizzled into years nothing but parody of justice was served on a platter of impunity.

He endured, looking helpless but not helpless. Looking toothless but not toothless, looking hopeless but not indeed hopeless.

Many spoke on his behalf, tools beyond legal means were explored, all to no avail. It seems calculated and deliberate to keep him tied to a stake, even when there is nothing to hold him back.

Worse still when those with same seeming bad odour have been let off the hook, his own bad odour appears exaggerated and mixed with tribal pepper and onions that make it smell more than it should.

What option was left for him? In his loneliness and lowliness, he decided to pull himself by the shoestrings, took his fate in is hands and plunged into that daring sea and confronted the dangerous crocodile that have been troubling the environment. It was a fierce battle, the engagement unprecedented. He swept everyone off their feet, bestrading like a colossus, he made an outburst that shook and shocked, leaving mouth agape, eyes widened in amazement with hands on heads depicting “ejikwa mo oguoo”.

He took the center stage and made a spectacle of his intelligence and fine grip of the Nigerian constitution.

Hate him, castigate him, malign him, rub him with the most stinking and obnoxious substance, the truth is, he is no push over and his aura can’t be diminished even in incarceration.

He roared like a lion so distinctly all could not but listen with raptness. His roaring had in alignment with concord, gerund , metaphor etc without sounding hyperbolic. He was the commander with a voice cadence, so sweet to the ear it yearns to listen more.

He has broken the cistern and the hideous concoction to smear him and hang him in injustice, impunity etc poured. Shame and embarrassment rend the air. If they had shame, integrity and respect for the laws and ordinances they would do the needful.

It seems they are sold into parody, making fortunes out of illegality and travesty. If not he has no business staying in incarceration beyond 24 hours.

Nothing has been found in him, acquitted by a Supreme Court, but injustice and corruption personified said never, we wouldn’t listen, neither will we obey, the bane of Nigeria’s justice system.

He has unmasked the whole thing, the hidden intents known. So shameful, so disgusting, the question which way Nigeria? becomes the daily cry of common Nigerians.

Who will save us the common man from the claws of Judicial injustice and manipulations? Who will save us from the discrimination of laws, as if there were different laws for each of the tribes.

He was pushed to the wall so violently, what he did remains his best option to ventilate. What else could happen more than what had already happened?

I salute his uncommon courage. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly, his balls shrink not in fear in situations of injustice, impunity and delvry manipulation of laws.

Give it to him, he is the lion , his roaring is quite unique and his boldness very commendable.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

