Threads Surges to 275 Million Monthly Users

Meta’s social platform Threads has reached an impressive milestone, now hosting 275 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Launched in July 2023, Threads has rapidly grown as a text-based social platform, largely appealing to users leaving X after Elon Musk’s takeover.

The app initially attracted users with its straightforward, conversation-focused design, positioning itself as a simpler alternative in the social media landscape.

Threads’ growth has been notable, with user numbers steadily rising. By April 2024, the platform had amassed 150 million monthly active users, which surged to 200 million by August.

Now, just three months later, Threads has gained another 75 million users, showing continued interest and engagement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that about a million people sign up to Threads daily, underscoring its expanding reach.

Despite the success, Threads faces challenges, particularly in managing content and user interactions.

Some users have expressed frustration with moderation policies and are looking for smoother interactions on the platform.

Meta remains optimistic, hinting at upcoming features and improvements that aim to refine the user experience while maintaining Threads’ growth momentum.