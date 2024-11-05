Blocked Users Can Now See Your Posts On X

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is drawing widespread criticism over a major update to its block feature, allowing blocked users to view public posts.

This change has ignited a debate on privacy and safety, as many users feel the update diminishes their control over who can see their content, especially if they have chosen to block certain accounts.

The latest version of the block feature retains some restrictions: blocked users still cannot follow the person who has blocked them, interact with posts, or send direct messages.

However, in a notable change, blocked users can now see the follower and following lists of accounts that blocked them, a function previously hidden.

X updated its support page to reflect these new allowances, removing references to privacy on follower lists for blocked users.

The company argued that the change promotes transparency, suggesting that users may misuse the block feature to hide information.

However, critics argued that this update risks enabling unwanted scrutiny and potential harassment. They highlight the contradiction in X’s reasoning, as the platform still offers private account settings for users who prefer limited visibility.

This dual approach has left many questioning whether the platform’s commitment to “transparency” truly aligns with user safety.

Meanwhile, concerned users and advocates within the tech community have raised the issue of how this change may lead to easier tracking and stalking, especially for vulnerable individuals who relied on the block function as a barrier.

Software developer and advocate Tracy Chou has responded by creating a tool to automate blocking, aiming to help users maintain some degree of protection, although workarounds remain possible.

For X, this updated feature represents a departure from the traditional purpose of blocking on social media.

While the platform promotes it as a way to prevent misuse, users are skeptical, concerned that it ultimately weakens their ability to manage privacy and ensure a safe online experience.