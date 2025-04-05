Thomas Müller Set to Leave Bayern Munich After 25 Years

Bayern Munich has confirmed that Thomas Müller will leave the club at the end of the current season, following his transcendent 25-year career with the Bavarians.

According to the club, Thomas Müller’s magnificent career will be honoured with, among other things, his own testimonial.

His final appearance for the club will be during the FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from 15 June to 13 July.

Müller rose to become the club’s all-time appearance leader with 743 matches and has won 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles, 2 Champions League titles, and more.

He has registered 247 goals and 273 assists. For the German national team, he scored 45 goals in 131 games between 2010 and 2024, winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He won the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer at his debut World Cup in 2010, and also took part in the tournaments in 2018 and 2022, as well as the European Championships in 2012, 2016, 2021, and 2024.

Thomas Müller: “It’s clear that today is not like any other day for me. My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters, and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we’ll remember fondly for a long time. We’re going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich and reach our coveted ‘Finale Dahoam’. Let’s do it together!”