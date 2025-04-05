Only 142 LGAs in Nigeria Are Open Defecation-Free

In a country with over 744 Local Government Areas (LGAs), only 142 have been able to achieve the status of being free from open defecation.

This disturbing reality was brought to light by Mrs. Chizoma Opara, National Coordinator of the Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign, during a recent awareness event in Awka, Anambra State.

Despite efforts from various organizations and stakeholders, Nigeria continues to struggle with the issue of open defecation, a practice that remains widespread in many parts of the country.

Mrs. Opara called out the lack of commitment from those in charge of driving the sanitation initiative, pointing out that in today’s world, it’s unacceptable that Nigerians are still dealing with this problem.

The Clean Nigeria campaign aims to change this by pushing for better sanitation, improved water supply, and increased hygiene awareness.

Three LGAs in Anambra—Anambra East, Aguata, and Nnewi North—have recently joined the ranks of open defecation-free areas, setting an example for the rest of the country.

But much work remains to ensure that every part of Nigeria joins them.

For Mrs. Opara, it’s clear that real progress will require a team effort.

The fight against open defecation can’t rest solely on the government’s shoulders.

Religious leaders, traditional rulers, private sector players, youth groups, and individuals must all contribute to making every community cleaner and healthier.

To accelerate the movement, the Clean Nigeria initiative plans to introduce a fresh strategy built around five key pillars: securing funding, creating a supportive environment, raising awareness, advocacy, and enhancing communication efforts.

In addition, Opara called on philanthropists and the private sector to step up, acknowledging that government alone cannot bring about the necessary changes.