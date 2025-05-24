This One Too Will Pass — A Resilience Lesson

According to Quran and Sunnah, the sacred month of Ramadan comes once in a year to teach and test faith likewise redefine fates. On the other hand, there are many lessons that walk leg-to-leg with Ramadan. Isn’t it obvious that it standouts among the twelve months with the way it makes Islam worshippers be committed to their religion?

Though Quran revealed to prophet Muhammad (SAW) ascertains that after pain comes ease, Ramadan depicts the true picture of the assertion. How or what does this mean, right? As one of the cogent five pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a fasting month where Muslims are mandated to stay away from from foods, drinks, and other stuffs from dawn till sunset.

Verily, this act of abstaining from what one is often acquainted with always come with some strain. The number of hours that span between the stipulated time exceeds half a-day or twelve hours but Allah (SWT) do ease the affairs for His believers. If not for His infinite mercy, it is predictable that people may not survive the process especially when it is consecutive days.

To give a scenario, the weather may be cool in the morning, but while entering the afternoon (around 12PM), the stomach and its flukes (endoparasites) would have started a tug-of-war. The real distress would emerge if the sun rises with scorching rays, it makes the body dehydrated and yearns for liquid. Whereas, no one dares take in anything (neither solid, liquid nor gas) until the time clocks.

Despite the hurdles undergone which makes the day a long one, it’s well believed that the sun will later set and there will be a chance to eat and drink. The resilience hope that comes with saying this one too will pass will make one to conquer any other long day like the past ones. It’s a way of saying Ramadan teaches patience and endurance.

Moreover, the short term hope that often gives joy is the fact that everyone will break daily when the sun set while the long-term one is the expectation to break the whole fasting on Sallah day. The end of Ramadan is being marked with a festive day where Muslims go to praying ground (Eid) to observe two rakat nafilah. And that is the light at the end of the tunnel when Ramadan says goodbye till another time in another year.

Ramadan preaches equity by making both the rich and poor fellows feel the same. The poor ones are excited that the rich are mandated to experience what they often go through, not to be able to feed their bowel regularly. It therefore brings about sense of respect, kindness and generosity among the social classes. That’s why giving alms and charity trends more during Ramadan than other months. Anyways, only Allah (SWT) knows the best.