Edo State Launches Six-Month Work Plan for €175 Million EIB-Funded Climate Adaptation Project

The Edo State Government has formally launched a six-month implementation plan for the Nigeria Climate Adaptation, Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP EIB), which is funded by the European Investment Bank with a total allocation of €175 million.

At the inaugural steering and technical committee meeting held in Benin City, Mr. Ahmed Momoh, the State Coordinator of the project and Chief Executive Officer of the Edo Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency, said the initiative is designed to address gully erosion, land degradation and climate-related vulnerabilities throughout the state.

The project forms part of a larger climate adaptation programme that spans 23 states across Nigeria. According to Mr. Momoh, only 10 percent of the EIB funding will be made available during the initial phase. Access to this funding will depend on the ability of participating states to meet specific administrative and logistical requirements.

He confirmed that Edo State has already released N500 million as counterpart funding to support the project’s launch. He also stressed the importance of timely preparation.

Preparedness is key. Without timely disbursement of counterpart funding and proper logistics in place, we risk missing critical targets,” he stated.

Mr. Jude Ebodaghe Ekpu, who chairs the steering committee and serves as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, called for prudent management of resources and a focus on achieving measurable results.

“This project must yield outcomes that fully justify the investment. Our objective is to position Edo State as a benchmark for climate adaptation across Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Emmanuel Ekomoezor, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, presented a comprehensive six-month roadmap. The plan outlines clear timelines, performance indicators and strategies for monitoring the project’s impact.

The NEWMAP EIB project is a continuation of the earlier erosion control programme supported by the World Bank. This new phase aims to deepen and scale interventions through enhanced institutional coordination and community-led solutions.