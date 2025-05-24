Nigerian Fugitive Extradited from Dubai Over $307,500 Vehicle Scam

The Nigeria Police Force, through INTERPOL NCB Abuja, has extradited a Nigerian fugitive, Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, from the United Arab Emirates on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Muhammed was wanted for fraud, forgery, and money laundering, An INTERPOL Red Notice was issued after a businessman in Abuja filed a report in July 2023.

According to the report, Muhammed posed as a shipping agent and convinced the businessman to pay $307,500 for the shipment of ten luxury vehicles from the UAE to Nigeria.

He received the money through a third-party account at FCMB, owned by Anas Usaini from Kano, which was then used for money laundering in Dubai.

After receiving the payment, Muhammed gave the victim a fake bill of lading and cut off all contact. He was later arrested in Dubai on April 15, 2025.

Muhammed has now been returned to Nigeria and will face trial at the Federal High Court. The police described his extradition as a major step in tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, thanked the Dubai Police, INTERPOL NCB Abu Dhabi, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai for their support.

He assured the public that the police would continue working with international partners to fight transnational crime.