“This is just the beginning”- Zicsaloma plans on  More surgeries.

Popular skitmaker Isaac Aloma, better known as Zicsaloma, has revealed that his recent rhinoplasty surgery is just the beginning of his journey with cosmetiPc procedures.

The comedian recently made headlines after undergoing a $15,000 nose job, sparking mixed reactions online.

However, speaking on the podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by content creator Bae U Barbie, Zicsaloma made it clear that he has no regrets and is fully embracing cosmetic enhancements.

“I didn’t do rhinoplasty to challenge nature. God knows the future, right? He knew I would go for the surgery, and that’s why He blessed me with the money to do it,” he said.

The skitmaker also revealed that he has plans for more surgeries in the future. “This is just the beginning of my journey with plastic surgery. I will undergo more procedures,” he added.

While some fans applaud his confidence, others remain divided on the subject. Regardless, Zicsaloma seems determined to do what makes him happy.