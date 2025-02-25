2027: You Can’t Give Up Now, Obidient Movement Tells Obi

The Anambra State Chapter of the Obidient Movement on Monday urged Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, not to relent in his quest to reclaim the mantle of leadership in 2027.

The group says it is determined to swim or sink with Obi.

The Obidient Movement, an umbrella body of political support groups backing Obi during the 2023 General Elections, sprung a political upset, making Obi a major contender.

Although Obi came a distant third in the elections, many state legislators and the national assembly rode on his popularity and the Obidient Movement to emerge winners under the Labour Party.

As the 2027 presidential election neared, the Obidient Movement held a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State, encouraging Obi not to lose faith.

The meeting, attended by State Executive Council members made up of Obidient Movement State Exco members, State Coordinators of registered support groups, and Local Government Area Coordinators, also denied endorsing any Governorship aspirant in the 2025 Anambra governorship race.

A statement from the group jointly signed by the Lead Coordinator and General Secretary, Comrade Obiora Charles Anueyiagu and Edwin Utazi, reaffirmed their commitment and unflinching support to Obi and his quest to liberate Nigeria from the yoke of selfish and visionless leadership.

It said that despite losing his 2023 presidential mandate, most bizarrely and controversially, Peter Obi has continued to demonstrate to Nigerians and the whole world that he is the kind of leader Nigeria needs to liberate it from the cycle of economic and political doldrums.

The group said it is praying earnestly for Obi to give the Nigerian presidency another shot in 2027, knowing fully well that members of Obidient Movement across Nigeria are waiting in their trenches to finish what they started in 2023.

The group further declared its readiness to back a candidate cast in the mold of Obi.

It maintained that it has not endorsed any candidate yet but will rally behind any Governorship candidate who meets its established criteria and aligns with the core principles of accountability, good governance, and community welfare.

“Mostly, we are ready to back any candidate whose vision and political aspirations resonate with the ideals and values of our servant leader, Mr. Peter Obi whose selfless and human capital development-oriented program is legendary.

“Our choice candidate must be someone who puts Anambra citizens first and not self-glorification and aggrandizement.

“We stand united in our determination to resist any undue external influence or dominion that seeks to undermine the integrity and autonomy of our movement, as well as the political processes in Anambra State.

“Though, we are ready to work with the leadership of the Obidient movement at the national led by Dr. Tanko Yanusa, we will stand against the onslaught of dark political forces that work at variance with the interest of genuine and committed members of the movement in Anambra State,” it said.