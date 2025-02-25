El-Rufai’s Outbursts: Frustration Or Patriotism?

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State and a key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, has recently been in the news almost by each passing day for his controversial statements and open criticisms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government. His latest outbursts have left many Nigerians wondering: Are his recent remarks driven by genuine patriotism, or are they the expressions of a frustrated politician who feels sidelined?

El-Rufai has never been one to shy away from controversy. Whether in office or out, his words have often carried weight, sometimes as a beacon of truth, other times as a source of political turbulence. However, the intensity of his recent statements, particularly against the Tinubu administration and the general state of governance in Nigeria, raises pertinent questions about his motives.

There is no doubt that El-Rufai is an intelligent and deeply knowledgeable politician. His track record, both as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and as the governor of Kaduna State, shows a leader who is highly proactive, bold, and strategic in his approach to governance. Those who argue that his recent criticisms stem from patriotism believe that he is merely speaking out against the failure of leadership in the country.

El-Rufai has often spoken about the challenges Nigeria faces, particularly in the areas of insecurity, governance, and economic management. His recent assertions that the Tinubu-led administration is veering off course, especially in its economic and political decisions, align with the frustrations of many Nigerians who feel that governance is not living up to expectations.

Furthermore, his vocal stance on issues such as power generation and the marginalization of certain regions suggests that he is genuinely concerned about Nigeria’s development. If his words are driven by patriotism, then they should be seen as a necessary critique meant to push the government to do better.

On the flip side, many believe El-Rufai’s recent remarks are not fueled by patriotism but by personal frustration. His failed bid to be appointed as a minister in Tinubu’s government, after reportedly being dropped due to allegations of religious extremism and other political considerations, may have left him bitter. His disappointment over being sidelined could be translating into public outbursts aimed at discrediting the very system he once actively helped to build.

El-Rufai played a significant role in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a ruling party and was instrumental in the party’s victory in multiple elections. However, his falling out with certain powerful figures within the party has created a rift that cannot be ignored. If he were still in the government, would he be making these same criticisms? Or is this just a case of sour grapes from a politician who feels he has been unfairly left out of the corridors of power?

Some critics argue that his criticisms are selective. While he is quick to highlight the shortcomings of the Tinubu administration, he was not as vocal about similar failures when he was in office or when his close allies were in power. His tenure in Kaduna was marred by allegations of high-handedness, divisive policies, and even worsening insecurity. This raises the question: Does he only see failures when he is no longer in power?

Regardless of whether his statements are driven by patriotism or frustration, the issues he raises cannot be ignored. Nigeria is at a critical juncture, facing economic hardship, worsening security challenges, and a growing sense of disillusionment among the populace. If El-Rufai’s words push the government to make necessary changes, then they serve a useful purpose, regardless of his personal motives.

The role of politicians in a democracy is not only to govern but also to provide constructive criticism when necessary. However, for such criticism to be credible, it must be consistent and devoid of personal grievances. Nigerians must ask: Is El-Rufai championing the cause of the common man, or is he simply engaging in political maneuvering to remain relevant?

El-Rufai’s recent outbursts have undoubtedly sparked debates across the country. While some see him as a patriot who is holding the government accountable, others view him as a frustrated politician lashing out after being sidelined. Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between.

Regardless of his motivations, what matters most is whether his criticisms lead to meaningful change. If his words bring attention to pressing national issues and force the government to act in the interest of the people, then they should be welcomed. However, if they are merely the expressions of personal disappointment, then they will soon fade into the background as just another episode in Nigeria’s ever-dramatic political theater.

Ultimately, Nigerians must separate the message from the messenger and focus on the substance of the issues being raised. The nation’s progress should not be determined by political rivalries but by genuine efforts to build a better future for all.