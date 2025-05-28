Thierry Henry Recalls Powerful Lesson in Respect from Xavi During Early Days at Barcelona

Former France international and football legend Thierry Henry has recounted a defining moment during his early days at FC Barcelona that shaped his understanding of the club’s deeply rooted values.

In a candid reflection, Henry described a conversation with former teammate Samuel Eto’o as they walked through the club’s facilities shortly after his arrival.

Pausing to look at the club’s famous motto, “Més que un club” — Catalan for “More than a club” — Henry admitted that he didn’t initially grasp its full significance.

“I looked at the motto… and said to [Eto’o]: ‘More than a club? Man, what does that even mean?’ — as if I was mocking it,” Henry revealed.

Unbeknownst to him, Barcelona icon Xavi Hernández was within earshot and immediately took issue with the remark.

“Xavi said: ‘What did you say? Don’t talk about our club like that. You haven’t won anything here. Be quiet. Work. When you win something one day, then you can speak,’” Henry recalled.

Despite Henry’s prior accomplishments, including league titles and international honors, Xavi was unwavering in his stance.

“He told me: ‘You will respect our club, whether you win here or not. And if you don’t respect it, stay silent,’” Henry added.

The confrontation left a lasting impact on the former Arsenal forward.

“I couldn’t respond to him. And that’s not like me — I usually don’t stay quiet… But I just looked at him, and in the end, I said: ‘Sorry.’”

Henry admitted that moment became a turning point in his understanding of what FC Barcelona represents.

“From that moment, I understood the real meaning… That’s one of the reasons why this club is great — because Xavi passed that feeling to me in that very moment.”

Henry joined Barcelona in 2007 and went on to win several major honors with the club, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey.