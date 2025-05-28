Arsenal Midfield Overhaul Underway: Zubimendi Deal Sealed, Partey Talks Ongoing, Jorginho Departs

The summer transfer window has opened with a bang for Arsenal, as the North London club presses ahead with sweeping changes in its midfield.

In a flurry of activity, Spanish international Martín Zubimendi is set to don the red and white, Thomas Partey could be staying put with a new deal on the table, while Jorginho exits stage left for a fresh start in Brazil.

Renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal has struck a €60 million deal to bring in Real Sociedad’s midfield engine Zubimendi.

The transfer is said to be all but wrapped up, with medical examinations scheduled to take place imminently. Zubimendi’s arrival adds steel and composure to Arsenal’s core, as Mikel Arteta sharpens his squad for another title push.

While one player comes in, another might be staying longer than expected. Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is in the middle of contract negotiations with the club. Talks are understood to be progressing, with Arteta personally pushing to keep the 31-year-old. Arsenal’s new proposal aims to secure Partey’s future amid interest from clubs abroad.

On the other hand, Jorginho’s time in North London has come to a close.

The Italian midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023, has signed with Brazilian giants Flamengo. His departure marks the end of a short but serviceable stint and opens the door for fresh blood in midfield.