spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 13, 2025 - 11:24 AM

The Vatican Model: The Power of Moral Authority Over Military Might

ColumnsMonday
— By: Linus Anagboso

The Vatican Model: The Power of Moral Authority Over Military Might

In the heart of Rome stands a city barely half a square kilometre in size — the Vatican.
It has no army, no arsenal, and no air defense. Yet, no one dares to invade it.

Its shield is not made of steel but of credibility. Its walls are not concrete but trust. For centuries, the Vatican has shown that influence can be stronger than intimidation, and that moral order can outlive military power.

This is the paradox many nations — including ours — have yet to understand. We spend billions arming soldiers, yet corruption, fear, and mistrust continue to tear through our walls faster than any bullet can.

The Vatican teaches a deeper truth:
When a people are governed by conscience, they rarely need to be governed by force.

Our real insecurity is not the lack of weapons — it is the lack of integrity.
Our greatest crisis is not physical violence — it is moral decay.

A community that loses truth will eventually need guns to defend lies.
But a community built on fairness, faith, and justice becomes naturally secure.

We don’t have to copy the Vatican’s structure, but we can learn from its strength — the strength that comes from discipline, character, and purpose.

Because when moral authority stands firm, every other power bows before it.

 

Linus Anagboso
Digital Solutions Consultant · Columnist · Strategic Community Advocate

Previous article
NOA floats N22m Animation Competition to promote National Values, Creative Collaboration
Next article
ASPHCDA Seeks Stronger Women Participation in Primary Health Governance
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match. He can be reached at mail: anagbosolinus@gmail.com Tel: 08026287711
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Pepe Says Ronaldo Can Keep Playing for Years as 40-Year-Old Star Defies Age

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Cristiano Ronaldo’s football story is still unfolding at 40,...

Marcus Rashford’s £15 Million Mansion Turns Into Costly Headache

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Marcus Rashford's Cheshire dream of a luxury home has...

Dangote’s Wealth Rises by $497 Million as Cement and Salt Stocks Lift NGX

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Last week, as his listed businesses fueled gains on...

Oil Markets Rebound as U.S.–China Tensions Ease, Nigeria’s Crude Holds Steady at $67

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Encouraged by calming U.S.–China tensions that sparked hope throughout...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Pepe Says Ronaldo Can Keep Playing for Years as 40-Year-Old Star Defies Age

Sports 0
Cristiano Ronaldo’s football story is still unfolding at 40,...

Marcus Rashford’s £15 Million Mansion Turns Into Costly Headache

Sports 0
Marcus Rashford's Cheshire dream of a luxury home has...

Dangote’s Wealth Rises by $497 Million as Cement and Salt Stocks Lift NGX

Business 0
Last week, as his listed businesses fueled gains on...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x