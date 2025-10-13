NOA floats N22m Animation Competition to promote National Values, Creative Collaboration

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in collaboration with the Lagos International Festival of Animation (LIFANIMA) has announced the NOA Animation Award 2026, a new national initiative designed to celebrate Nigerian creativity, support the growing animation sector, and promote national values and cultural reorientation.

The announcement was made by the Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, during the LIFANIMA 2025 Award Night at the Alliance Française / Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos State, held as part of the 9th Edition of LIFANIMA.

The total prize value for the competition is ₦22.5 million, comprising ₦10 million for first place, ₦7.5 million for second place, and ₦5 million for third place.

The NOA Animation Award represents a major milestone in the Agency’s ongoing efforts to nationalize cartoon content and entrench a recognised Nigerian national identity through the promotion of the Nigerian Values Charter.

According to the NOA Deputy Director, Media and Communication, Paul Odenyi, the award embodies the Agency’s vision to connect policy and creativity, using animation as a medium to highlight and promote the seven national promises and seven citizen codes that define Nigerian values and collective responsibility.

Announcing the award, the NOA DG, Issa-Onilu said the award, which is exclusively open to Nigerian animators, will be presented following a competition that invites entries that explore the theme “Who is a Real Nigerian?” through any of the three accepted styles, including 2D, 3D, or Stop Motion animation.

He said each short film presented for the competition must not exceed three minutes in length and must showcase values and character such as resilience, optimism, and unity that embody the true Nigerian spirit.

“Beyond the financial rewards, the three winning entries will receive nationwide broadcast exposure for a period of three months across all NOA partner networks and major television platforms, beginning after the LIFANIMA 2026 Awards Night.

“All entries are to be submitted via FilmFreeway (www.filmfreeway.com/lifanima) , following the standard LIFANIMA submission process, with a deadline aligned to the festival’s annual timeline in 2026.

“This Award reinforces the synergy between governance and creativity, promoting local capacity while advancing the Agency’s mission to project national values through culturally resonant storytelling.

“By empowering animators to interpret and express the ideals of the Nigerian Values Charter, the initiative strengthens the shared goal of building a generation that defines and animates Nigeria’s identity for the world to see,” he said.