The Truth About Farts They Never Told You

By the time you finish reading this, you’ll never look at a fart the same way again.

It starts small — a twitch in your gut, a quiet whisper in your intestines, a pressure that insists on release. You shift in your chair, glance around, and pray nobody notices. But here’s the thing: there’s nothing shameful about it. In fact, that tiny burst of gas could be the signature of a healthy, well-oiled digestive system.

Science says the average human lets one go about 14 times a day — that’s enough gas to fill a balloon, maybe even float it across the room if you’re generous with lunch. Most of it, believe it or not, happens when you’re asleep. You’re lying there, dreaming of better days, while your gut works the night shift, quietly venting gas at speeds of 10 feet per second.

The smell? Blame hydrogen sulfide. This isn’t just stink — in low doses, research suggests it might protect your cells from damage. In other words, the whiff you wrinkle your nose at could, bizarrely, be a health boost.

The word fart itself? Ancient business. Once described as “forth as wind from the anus,” it’s been part of human vocabulary for centuries — proof that this little act has always fascinated, embarrassed, and amused us.

Chewing gum? Fizzy drinks? They’re your silent partners in crime, sneaking air into your gut until you’re primed for a release. And if you happen to have a tight sphincter, brace yourself — it’s going to be loud. That’s simple physics.

Here’s a twist: women’s farts are often richer in hydrogen sulfide than men’s. Stronger scent, yes — but potentially healthier for the cells. Still, men win the numbers game, farting more often on average.

So, what’s the moral here? Don’t fight nature. Don’t sit there turning blue because you’re afraid of a little noise. Gas is a sign that your system is alive and working.

The next time you hear that unmistakable sound, don’t just laugh — take a moment to appreciate it. Somewhere in the strange dance of biology and humor, a fart is your body’s way of saying: I’m doing my job.

Written by Linus Anagboso

Tech Columnist | Strategic Digital Communicator