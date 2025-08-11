NEMA Warns Yola Communities of Possible Flooding, Urges Early Relocation from Riverbanks

The Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Yola Operations Office, Mr. Ladan Ayuba, has issued a strong warning to communities living along the Bakin Kogi River in Yola North Local Government Area following reports of rising water levels.

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, Mr. Ayuba, accompanied by the Director of Planning from the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), led a joint assessment visit to the river.

The team’s findings revealed that the river has reached an alert level, signalling an increased risk of flooding in the surrounding communities.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Ayuba emphasised the need for early preparedness to protect both lives and property.

He urged residents in riverine areas to remain watchful and to make arrangements to move to safer, higher grounds before the situation escalates.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The safety of our communities is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to heed the warning signs and take precautionary measures,” Mr. Ayuba said.

He reassured residents that NEMA will continue to work hand in hand with ADSEMA, the Marine Police, and other relevant agencies to monitor developments and provide timely updates to the public.

Mr. Ayuba also noted that swift action now could help prevent loss of life and reduce the damage that may occur if the water level continues to rise.