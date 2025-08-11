Kogi, Benue, Kaduna Top List As 1.9M Nigerians Battle for CDCFIB Slots

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has closed its 2025 recruitment portal with a staggering 1,911,141 applications filed nationwide, The News Chronicle has gathered.

The highly anticipated recruitment drive, which was plagued by multiple technical failures and shifting deadlines, finally wrapped up on Monday, August 11, after a week-long extension.

Originally slated for June 26, the process was postponed twice first to July 14, then to July 21 due to repeated portal crashes that frustrated thousands of job seekers.

Despite the digital turbulence, Nigerians turned out in droves. Kogi (116,162), Kaduna (114,536), and Benue (110,565) led the pack with the highest number of applicants, while Bayelsa (11,669) and Lagos (14,216) recorded the fewest entries.

In total, five states—Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Kano, and Niger—accounted for over 510,000 applications, representing more than a quarter of the national total. On the flip side, Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers, Ebonyi, and Delta collectively brought in just 99,658.

In a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, CDCFIB thanked applicants for their interest and confirmed that shortlisting is underway.

“Recruitment Applications Closed! We thank all applicants for their interest and commitment to serving with honour, integrity, and national pride,” the board wrote.

Applicants have been urged to keep an eye on their emails, SMS, and the CDCFIB portal for further instructions in the coming weeks.

With over 1.9 million hopefuls now awaiting the next phase, all eyes are on CDCFIB to deliver a transparent and timely recruitment process.