Menu
Search
Subscribe

Kogi, Benue, Kaduna Top List As 1.9M Nigerians Battle for CDCFIB Slots

News
By: Pius Kadon

Date:

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has closed its 2025 recruitment portal with a staggering 1,911,141 applications filed nationwide, The News Chronicle has gathered.

 

The highly anticipated recruitment drive, which was plagued by multiple technical failures and shifting deadlines, finally wrapped up on Monday, August 11, after a week-long extension.

 

Originally slated for June 26, the process was postponed twice first to July 14, then to July 21 due to repeated portal crashes that frustrated thousands of job seekers.

 

Despite the digital turbulence, Nigerians turned out in droves. Kogi (116,162), Kaduna (114,536), and Benue (110,565) led the pack with the highest number of applicants, while Bayelsa (11,669) and Lagos (14,216) recorded the fewest entries.

 

In total, five states—Kogi, Kaduna, Benue, Kano, and Niger—accounted for over 510,000 applications, representing more than a quarter of the national total. On the flip side, Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers, Ebonyi, and Delta collectively brought in just 99,658.

 

In a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, CDCFIB thanked applicants for their interest and confirmed that shortlisting is underway.

 

“Recruitment Applications Closed! We thank all applicants for their interest and commitment to serving with honour, integrity, and national pride,” the board wrote.

 

Applicants have been urged to keep an eye on their emails, SMS, and the CDCFIB portal for further instructions in the coming weeks.

 

With over 1.9 million hopefuls now awaiting the next phase, all eyes are on CDCFIB to deliver a transparent and timely recruitment process.

 

Previous article
The Truth About Farts They Never Told You
Next article
Nigerian Insurance Stocks Rise As Optimism Among Investors Is Sparked By A New Act
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Tax Authority Unveils Digital Invoicing Platform for Big Businesses

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Targeted to make tax compliance easier for Nigeria's largest...

T. Y. Danjuma, Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Science of Command

Sani Danaudi Mohammed Sani Danaudi Mohammed -
Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a renowned Nigerian politician and retired...

Record Cash Flow Growth in Nigerian Blue-Chip Firms Indicates Corporate Resilience

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Many of Nigeria's premier businesses are demonstrating a remarkable...

The Man Who Stayed Silent: Amaechi and the Theft of Rivers’ Mandate

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
In Rivers State’s 2023 presidential election, the official numbers...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigeria’s Tax Authority Unveils Digital Invoicing Platform for Big Businesses

Business 0
Targeted to make tax compliance easier for Nigeria's largest...

T. Y. Danjuma, Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Science of Command

Opinions 0
Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a renowned Nigerian politician and retired...

Record Cash Flow Growth in Nigerian Blue-Chip Firms Indicates Corporate Resilience

Business 0
Many of Nigeria's premier businesses are demonstrating a remarkable...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.