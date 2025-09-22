The True Test of ADC Would Be in 2027- Okonkwo

Former Labour Party stalwart Kenneth Okonkwo has branded the ongoing rift between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a “political logjam” that offers no benefit to the people of the state.

In an interview on Arise News on Monday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Okonkwo faulted the recent state of emergency in Rivers, insisting it was unnecessary and externally driven.

“Once Fubara and Wike broker peace, all other parties will fall in line. The state of emergency push came from the presidency, not Rivers people. Wike’s stance was that Fubara should be outrightly removed,” he said.

On his new platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Okonkwo declared the party “alive and active” in all 36 states, stressing: “The true test of ADC will come in 2027.”