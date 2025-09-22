spot_img
Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Weapons in Benue

NewsSecurity
— By: Hassan Haruna

Nigerian Army Intercepts Six Large Bombs from Boko Haram in Molai Village, Borno State
Nigerian Army

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued a kidnap victim and recovered weapons during an operation in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops, working with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG), moved to Agera Nagu in Mbagina, Michihe Ward, where suspected kidnappers were operating.

On arrival, the soldiers engaged the criminals in a gunfight. The bandits were overpowered and fled, abandoning their victim, 43-year-old Mr. Teryima Torbee, who was rescued unharmed.

A search of the area led to the recovery of one FN rifle, five magazines, and 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition. The operation helped restore calm in the community, with troops now carrying out regular patrols to maintain security.

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, praised the troops for their quick and professional response.

He also commended the cooperation of the Civil Protection Guard and urged communities to keep sharing timely information with security agencies.

Gara assured that OPWS remains committed to eliminating criminal gangs and restoring peace in Benue and neighbouring states.

Hassan Haruna
