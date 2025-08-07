The Real Crime Is Not an Igbo Presidency, It’s Ethnic Bigotry in Plain Sight

You ever walk into a room where the walls talk, the air stinks of old secrets, and everyone’s pretending not to see the body on the floor?

That’s Nigeria. And the corpse?

Justice.

Peter Obi says he’ll serve one term. He wants to feed the people, fix the country, maybe even put the brakes on this runaway train. Noble? Maybe. Desperate? According to Reuben Abati. But here’s the twist—Abati says the North won’t vote for him because he’s Igbo. Just like that. No sugarcoating. No apologies.

Now that’s not just a bombshell—it’s a confession.

Not from Obi. From Nigeria.

—

Let’s not pretend anymore.

If tribe still trumps truth, and identity still overshadows integrity, then we’re not choosing leaders—we’re choosing tribesmen with microphones.

And if that’s the case, then the problem isn’t Peter Obi.

It’s us.

The Igbo have played by the rules. Rebuilt after a war they didn’t start. Suffered pogroms, yet still wave the same flag. They build cities they don’t own, fuel markets they don’t control, and pray for a country that prays against them.

They’ve earned more than pity—they’ve earned a shot. A clean one.

So let’s call this what it is.

“the cone game”

A country that shouts “unity!” at rallies but whispers “don’t trust the Igbo” in boardrooms.

A democracy that preaches merit but votes based on myths and old scars.

A federation where some wounds are bandaged, others are branded.

And now, when an Igbo man shows up clean, clear-headed, and loaded with ideas, you say he won’t fly because of where he’s from?

That’s not strategy.

That’s cowardice in tribal costume.

Here’s the kicker

If a people can’t vote a man because of the language he speaks, or the war his uncles fought, then the war isn’t over.

It’s just wearing a suit and casting ballots.

So let’s stop playing dumb.

The real threat to Nigeria isn’t an Igbo presidency.

It’s a country afraid of healing.

Final Shot

Peter Obi isn’t desperate.

He’s just the only one honest enough to admit the table’s rigged.

And maybe it’s time we flipped it.

——-

