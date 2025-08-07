NAF Airstrike Kills Dozens of Bandits at Zamfara Wedding Gathering

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike on Tuesday, August 5, targeted a large gathering of armed bandits attending a wedding at Asaula Hills, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State.

The precision strike, part of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, was based on credible intelligence and caught the criminals by surprise.

Security Source confirmed this Development to The News Chronicle on Wednesday evening that Dozens of bandits were killed, many injured, and at least 33 wounded are reportedly receiving treatment in Yankuzo village.

Follow-up operations are recommended to clear remaining threats.