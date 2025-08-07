Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    NAF Airstrike Kills Dozens of Bandits at Zamfara Wedding Gathering

    0
    By on Security
    NAF Airstrike Kills Dozens of Bandits at Zamfara Wedding Gathering
    NAF Jet

    A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike on Tuesday, August 5, targeted a large gathering of armed bandits attending a wedding at Asaula Hills, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State. 

    The precision strike, part of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, was based on credible intelligence and caught the criminals by surprise.

    Security Source confirmed this Development to The News Chronicle on Wednesday evening that  Dozens of bandits were killed, many injured, and at least 33 wounded are reportedly receiving treatment in Yankuzo village.

    Follow-up operations are recommended to clear remaining threats.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.