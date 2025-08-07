Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Africa’s Youth Must Have A Say And A Role In Its Posterity  

    0
    By on Poem
    Africa’s Youth Must Have A Say And A Role In Its Posterity  
    Ndaba Sibanda

    They tour the scope and span of the African continent,

    cherish its rarity, converse with the youth so brilliant

    and sure, that they diarize about their stirring meeting.

    The visitors chat with students before they go fishing.

    More than 60% of Africa’s populace is under the age of 25.

    We seek to hold the key to its growth, the young affirm in 2025.

    They add, we won’t be inertWe want to take an active role

    in determining our future. The future is digital, we’re its soul!

    We owe it concerted, concrete, total retrieval, revival, autonomy

    and loyalty; and this isn’t negotiable. It’s our legacy, our economy!            

    The visitors adore the cultures and cuisines of the Namibians

    in Southern Africa, in East Africa, of the pleasant Ethiopians.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.