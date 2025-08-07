Africa’s Youth Must Have A Say And A Role In Its Posterity  

They tour the scope and span of the African continent,

cherish its rarity, converse with the youth so brilliant

and sure, that they diarize about their stirring meeting.

The visitors chat with students before they go fishing.

More than 60% of Africa’s populace is under the age of 25.

We seek to hold the key to its growth, the young affirm in 2025.

They add, we won’t be inert. We want to take an active role

in determining our future. The future is digital, we’re its soul!

We owe it concerted, concrete, total retrieval, revival, autonomy

and loyalty; and this isn’t negotiable. It’s our legacy, our economy!

The visitors adore the cultures and cuisines of the Namibians

in Southern Africa, in East Africa, of the pleasant Ethiopians.