The President Came All the Way to Benue To Say This?

In the heat of bloodshed. In a season of mourning. In a land soaked in tears, ashes, and fresh graves. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, finally steps foot in Benue State not for a private retreat, not for a ceremonial handshake, but presumably, to confront one of the most devastating humanitarian and security crises in the country. And what did he offer us? A pep talk wrapped in vagueness, deflections, and textbook political platitudes.

Let’s break it down slowly, like kindergarteners, because clearly, that’s the level of seriousness we’re being addressed with.

1. We are coming to support you in achieving peace, but you have to lead the way.

Excuse us, Mr. President, but lead what way exactly? Is the Governor the one commanding battalions? Does he control the air force drones or the intelligence agencies? What does “capacity” even mean in a state where IDP camps are spilling over, farmlands have become graveyards, and communities are living in terror? How do you tell a man presiding over ruins to “lead the way” without first restoring his tools of governance security, order, and dignity? If we knew how to lead the way we won’t be in this mess in the first place.

2. Form a Committee of Elders, comprising of all former Governors and meet with me in Abuja immediately.

A committee of former governors? For what exactly to share kola nuts and reminisce about their time in power? This is a state crying out for action, not another roundtable of retired politicians with legacies stained by the same problems that have now escalated. What role does Suswam, Ortom, or Akume play in today’s attacks? Are they intelligence officers now? Or are we just creating ceremonial teams to create the illusion of progress?

If disagreement between political actors causes genocide, then nobody will be alive in Rivers State, the home of political wars! Benue politicians are at loggerheads. Benue citizens are under murderous attacks! These 2 issues are not linked! Mr. President, you are getting it grossly wrong to think that reconciling Benue politicians will end the genocide.

3. Collaborate closely (do cho cho) with Sen. George Akume. Collaboration sounds noble on paper, but is it collaboration or quiet obedience you’re recommending? Is this an advice or a political directive masked in friendliness? What about collaboration with the people directly affected the traditional leaders, the youth, the communities on the frontlines?

4. Establishment of Ranches to stop open Grazing.”

Ah yes, ranching the broken record we’ve heard since 2016. Who is going to fund it? Where is the land going to come from? Has the federal government passed any enforceable national grazing laws? What guarantees are there that these ranches won’t be converted to private colonies or trigger fresh land disputes? Why is it only the *victims* who must surrender land, peace, and patience for the sake of national unity?

5. President Tinubu also charges the Chief of Defence Staff to arrest all the perpetrators.

We’ve heard this before. Arrest them, where are they? Do we have names? Are the herdsmen ghosts? Who funds them? Who gives them arms? Why have there been no convictions in all these years despite the volumes of evidence and the cries of survivors? Charging the Chief of Defence Staff at a media event is not justice; it’s theatrics. The people want visible action, not recycled rhetoric.

Important Questions Mr. President Should Have Answered:

Where is the plan for resettling displaced persons?

When will military bases be established in the vulnerable areas of Guma, Gwer-West, Logo, and Agatu?

Where is the justice for the thousands of lives lost?

Will the Federal Government declare the attackers as terrorists, or will we continue to downplay the horror?

Is Benue not part of Nigeria why does it feel like we are on our own?

Mr. President, Benue needed reassurance, justice, and decisive action. Instead, you came with vague words and passed the baton back to the same helpless people who’ve screamed into a void for years. This wasn’t a presidential visit. It was a missed opportunity. A grave insult. A slap dressed as a handshake.

We expected a balm for our wounds. What we got was salt.

Stephanie Shaakaa

shaakaastephanie@yahoo.com

08034861434