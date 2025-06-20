Close Menu
    Troops Repel Early Morning ISWAP Terrorists Attack in Borno, Kill Several

    BREAKING:Troops Repel Early Morning ISWAP Terrorists Attack in Borno, Kill Several Terrorists
    Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai have repelled an early morning attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Azir, a community in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

    According to sources who spoke to to The News Chronicle, the terrorists launched the attack around 4:30 a.m. in an attempt to overrun the military base in the area.

    However, the soldiers responded quickly and with greater firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat.

    The soldiers have maintained control of the area and are currently carrying out mop up operations in the nearby bush to capture any fleeing terrorists.

    No military casualties were reported, and the situation is now under control.

