The News Chronicle Staff, Stanley Ugagbe Named Best Reporter 2025

It was a night of glitz, applause, and thunderous ovations at the Faculty of Arts Auditorium, University of Abuja, as The News Chronicle’s own Stanley Ugagbe emerged Best Reporter of the Year 2025.

The occasion, the Awards Feast Nite 2025, held on Sunday, August 10, was not just a celebration of excellence but also marked the official inauguration of the Alumni Association of the Department of Theatre Arts.

The hall, bathed in warm lights and brimming with dignitaries, lecturers, and students, witnessed moments that will be etched in memory for years to come.

The announcement came like the crack of a starting pistol in a sprint — swift, electrifying, and met with a wave of applause. Dr. Agoma Awaritoma, Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, took to the stage and declared Ugagbe the winner, citing his impeccable trajectory of impactful reports over the years as the yardstick for selection.

Ugagbe, who is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in Media Arts under the Department of Theatre Arts, has carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian media space through thought-provoking reportage and in-depth storytelling.

His journalistic journey has been marked by stories that peel back the layers of society, holding up a mirror to truth and justice.

In his acceptance speech, delivered with a mix of humility and heartfelt gratitude, Ugagbe thanked the organisers for recognising his work and extended appreciation to his coursemates for the nomination.

“I must confess, I honestly did not see this coming. This award means a great deal to me — more than words can fully capture. What makes it even more special is the fact that this is the very first time in the history of our department that an award night is being held, and I happen to be the inaugural recipient of this prestigious honour. That, for me, is history in the making, and I am deeply humbled to be part of it.

“I am profoundly grateful to the organisers, especially our Head of Department, for envisioning and bringing to life such a remarkable initiative that not only celebrates talent but also inspires excellence among us. My heartfelt thanks also go to my coursemates, whose belief in my work led to my nomination for this award.

“Above all, I dedicate this recognition to my grandmother, Mrs. Princess Ugolo — a woman whose prayers, wisdom, and unwavering support have been the wind beneath my wings. She is the reason I stand here today, and I carry this honour in her name.”

Meanwhile, another Master’s student, Daniel Adejo was named the Best Presenter. Other categories included best actor, best dancer, best behaved student, best actress and best graduating students, all of which were won by the undergraduate students.

Prof. Barth Oshionebo was crowned the Best Lecturer.

The event, blending the pomp of an awards ceremony with the nostalgic warmth of an alumni homecoming, showcased not just academic and professional brilliance but also the enduring bonds of the Theatre Arts community.