Flutterwave Hits $1 Billion in Africa–Asia Payments, Expands Global Reach in 2025

Flutterwave, the big African fintech firm, had a great first half of 2025! They processed a cool $1 billion in transactions between Africa and Asia. The company’s report from yesterday shows how important these international payments are for Africa’s economy overall.

A lot of this growth came from working with big payment companies in East Asia like Norafirst and Skyee. Doing this not only opened up payments to new places, but it also shows that Flutterwave wants to be a global player. They also watched spending carefully to make even more money in June than they did on average in 2024.

Payments from businesses went up by about 20% since last year as Flutterwave started putting more into the things that make them the most money. They also got permission to do business in more places, gaining 20 new U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses (34 in total now!) and getting stronger in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Zambia.

The News Chronicle learned that Flutterwave completed its first company-wide audit this year, ensuring its financial reports meet global standards. This shows that they want to grow but also want to be seen as honest and open by investors and partners all over the world.

CEO Olugbenga Agboola said that they are trying to create something that lasts and aren’t just looking for attention. He said Flutterwave wants to grow carefully and let African creativity be known worldwide.

In the first part of 2025, they also made some big deals, partnering with Chapter AI to support online shops for small businesses in 11 African countries, working with Global Remit to expand their Send App money transfer to places like the UAE, the UK, the EU, and the U.S., and teaming up with Circle to allow big business clients to use stablecoins.

Flutterwave thinks the second half of 2025 will be even better because their Send App is back in Europe. Europe is a big market because millions of Africans live there and send billions of dollars home each year. The World Bank thinks people will send $690 billion to low- and middle-income countries in 2025, and Flutterwave wants to take advantage of that.

With more licenses to operate in different places, growing partnerships, and lots of transactions, Flutterwave seems to be getting ready for its next stage of growth and is becoming one of the most important fintech companies in Africa.