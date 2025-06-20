The Kiremt Or Meher Season Is Upon Us

I hear it often these June days. A light, rapid, and recurrent tapping sound.

When its soothing music begins, reading or what, I know I’m sleep-bound!

I know too that it refills rivers, pools and aquifers and refreshes gardens.

It sustains food making, washes away toxins and impacts weather patterns.

I hear the calm ‘pattering’ these days in Addis, and I question: What’s the reason?

They educate me. It’s the rainy season. June falls within the Kiremt or Meher season.

What about in Bulawayo? They inquire. Well, there, it’s not summertime or rainy

now. It’s winter. Chill is chilling out there, I apprise them, seeking to be funny!